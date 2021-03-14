Mustafa Kamal receives nomination papers to contest NA-249 by-poll

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party has announced to contest the by election in Karachi’s constituency NA-249, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The party’s head Syed Mustafa Kamal, Syed Hafeezuddin and Humayun Usman have received nomination papers for the by election, scheduled to take place on April 29.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Miftah Ismail and Pakistan People’s Party Sindh’s President Nisar Khuhro have been among the candidates who have received nomination papers for the by election in Karachi West district.

The NA-249 seat fell vacant after PTI MNA Faisal Vawda resigned as member of the lower house of Parliament to contest elections for Senate.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has slapped a ban on transfers and postings of the government officials in the constituency, while the announcement of development schemes is also prohibited.

The ECP has stated that the candidates can submit their nomination papers from March 13 to March 17, following which a final list of candidates will be displayed.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 25 while appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers could be filed on March 29 and a decision on these would be announced on April 6.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until April 7 and the election symbol will be allotted on April 8. Polling for the by-election will be held on April 29.

The NA-249 seat fell vacant after PTI leader Faisal Vawda resigned as member of the lower house of Parliament to contest elections for Senate.

Comments

comments