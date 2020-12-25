Mysterious explosion rocks bank building in Karachi

KARACHI: A mysterious explosion has taken place inside a bank in Paposh area of Karachi which damaged the shutter and cracked window glasses of the building, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rescue officials reached the site after a mysterious explosion rocked a bank on Friday. The bank was closed following a public holiday today.

No casualty was reported so far.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers immediately rushed to the site. The security officials cordoned off the area and commenced investigating into the incident.

