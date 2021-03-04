Mysterious sea beast weighing four tonnes washes up on beach

A mysterious sea beast that weighs four tonnes stretches more than 23ft in length and has no face has washed up on the coast in Wales.

The creature was found on Broad Haven South Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, last week and reported to the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP).

Photographs taken at the scene appear to show the remains as a grey husk with bone-like elements showing through parts of the carcass.

There are no obvious features of the creature’s biology that are identifiable – with no head or limbs apparent.

But Matthew Westfield, the CSIP stranding co-ordinator for Wales, was able to identify a spine which measured some 23 feet (seven metres) long.

Experts were still unable to identify the remains, which had already started to decompose, and samples have since been sent for testing.

Mr Westfield said: ‘It’s very difficult to tell for certain what it is because it’s so badly decomposed.

“Then we got closer and we had a look at the bone structure which indicated that it definitely was not a whale and it was going to be some sort of fish.”

He continued: “We’ve taken pictures, we’ve taken a couple of samples, and we’ve sent them off to the Natural History Museum and some of the specialist teams there, along with London Zoo.

“We just have to wait and see what happens.”

