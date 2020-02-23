‘Mystery Man’ meets Nawaz Sharif at his London residence

LONDON: The meeting of a mystery man with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his London residence, Avenfield apartment, has raised eyebrows and scores of questions, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif brought the man for meeting to elder brother Nawaz Sharif. The man had covered his face with hat held meeting with Nawaz, which lasted around 40 minutes, according to sources.

The man who had hid the face to avoid not to be identified when left the Avenfield, he was guided out from the back door of the premises.

A Pakistan origin British newsman, however, recorded video of mystery visit of the man to Nawaz Sharif, who cared much to keep his identity obscured.

The anonymous person didn’t utter a word in response to the questions of the scribe about the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif lifted the man in a car at a place around two miles away from the Avenfield apartments.

The rendezvous of the mystery man with the former premier raises questions about the motive behind the meeting with a loud question mark on efforts to keep the clandestine meeting as secret as possible.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was granted bail by the court on medical ground, had left Pakistan for treatment in London last year.

Comments

comments