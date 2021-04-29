NA-249 by-election: Two caught for ‘bribing’ RO

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh have caught two people for bribing returning officer (RO) during NA-249 Karachi by-poll, ARY News reported on Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to details, two workers of a political party tried to give envelop full of cash to the RO in NA-249 by-election, but Rangers personnel managed to catch them on the spot along with the file.

The arrested workers of the political party in their statement said they wanted to hand over the cash to their polling agents so that they can arrange Iftar and were going to the RO office when they were caught by Rangers.

Polling for the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249- Karachi West-II is currently underway.

Read more: Polling for NA-249-Karachi by-election underway

The polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break.

Amjad Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Qadir Khan Madokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), and Mohammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are among the 30 candidates taking part in the election in the constituency.

Comments

comments