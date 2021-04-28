KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) NA-249 candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail over the violation of the election code of conduct ahead of NA-249 by-elections, ARY News reported.

A show-cause notice has been served to the PPP candidate over the violation of the election code of conduct and directed to submit his response within 24 hours.

This was the second time the ECP has issued notice to PPP candidate Qadir Mandokhail.

The electioneering in the NA-249 by-poll in Karachi came to an end at midnight of April 27 as polling will be held in the constituency on April 29 (Thursday).

The arrangements for the by-polls in the constituency have been finalized by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP has directed all political parties in the election race to follow the election code of conduct.

There are a total of 339,591 registered voters in the constituency which include 201,656 male and 137,935 female voters. 276 polling stations consisting of 796 polling booths have also been established.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the ECP earlier has asked the Karachi administration to appoint healthcare staff during the NA-249 by-election in order to effectively implement COVID SOPs during the polling process. Read More: NA-249 Karachi by-election: From candidates to promises of water supply – Here’s all you need to know Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 29 (Thursday) in NA-249 Karachi constituency due to by-elections. The NA-249 seat had fallen vacant after Faisal Vawda of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly for his Senate seat.

Comments

comments