ISLAMABAD: Following the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), action has been taken against officials in NA-75 by poll ‘rigging’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Asif Hussain has been removed from the post and asked to report S&GAD. SDPO, Ramzan Kambooh and DSP Zulfiqar Virk have been suspended by the Punjab government.

The notification in line with the ECP orders has been issued by the Punjab government.

The ECP had ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO) and AC Daska over “rigging” during by-poll in NA-75 constituency.

The commission had also summoned Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on March 4 for an explanation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan after hearing arguments from PTI, PML-N and RO had reserved the judgment. Riots were reported during the polling day and the masses were not provided the right to vote in a true manner.

Terming the polling null and void in the NA-75 Daska, the ECP has ordered re-polling in the constituency on March 18.

