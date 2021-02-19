SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Zeeshan Rafique along with party workers stormed the polling station during by-elections in NA-75 Sialkot.

The party workers entered the polling station forcefully and started chanting slogans against the Punjab police.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and managed to take out the protesting PML-N workers from the polling station. Both PML-N and PTI workers are alleging each other for firing.

Meanwhile, the process of polling in the area is slow.

On the other hand, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja telephoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani and directed him to control the law and order situation in NA-75 and PP-51 by-polls.

Action in accordance with the law should be initiated in case of any violation of the code of conduct released by the ECP, Sultan directed.

The sanctity of the vote would be ensured at any cost.

The seat of NA-75 Tehsil Daska, District Sialkot was vacated after the death of PML-N’s MNA Syed Iftikhar-ud-Din in August 2020.

A tough contest is being expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Syeda Nosheen and PTI’s Amjad Malhi. TLP’s Muhammad Khalil Sindhu and the other seven independent candidates are also running for the NA seat.

