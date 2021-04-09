Security put on high alert ahead of NA-75 Daska re-polling

DASKA: Re-polling for the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-75 Daska to take place tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

A close contest is being expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ali Asjad Malhi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar in the by-election.

Meanwhile, security has been put on high alert at the 47 highly sensitive polling stations of the NA-75 Daska. The police have taken the control of the 47 polling stations, which have been declared highly sensitive by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Rangers personnel would be deployed inside and outside the highly sensitive polling stations, tomorrow, the ECP said.

The ECP in its directions to the presiding officers has asked the presiding officers to send a picture of Form-45 while announcing the results to the ECP and the returning officer. The picture must be taken in the presence of the polling agent of the political parties.

“Location of the smartphone should be kept on while taking the picture.”

Read more: ECP announces fact-finding inquiry into Daska by-poll fiasco

The POs have been directed not to wait for the submission of the results if the network is down, he or she should immediately reach the returning officer’s office and submit the polling record in time.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to order re-polling at all polling stations in NA-75.

However, the Supreme Court (SC) had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to hold re-polling in the entire National Assembly constituency NA-75 in Daska.

