NA panel wants NADRA to simplify ID card correction process

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior Thursday recommended setting up more National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) centres across the country to facilitate the public.

A meeting of the NA panel was held today under the stewardship of MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

The committee proposed that NADRA establish a registration center in Karachi’s Ibraheem Haidri area to facilitate the local population, particularly the fishermen community residing there.

The committee discused issues faced by the public in correction of minor errors in CINCs and expressed the desire for simplification of the process.

It directed NADRA to increase the number of its registration centers for better facilitation of public.

NDARA briefed the committee on its working relating to Sehat Insaf Cards, saying it is providing IT help in issuance of the cards by processing data obtained from the BISP and providing it to State life for further action.

Besides, the bill titled “the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill (Section 3), 2019” was cleared by the committee. The bill titled “the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill 2019 was discussed and deferred until the next meeting.

Whereas, the remaining bills on the agenda were deferred until the next meeting due to the absence of the movers.

