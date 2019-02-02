ISLAMABAD: The production orders issued for Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique by NA speaker Asad Qaiser have been challenged in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported Saturday.

The two Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are currently in the National Accountability Bureau’s custody over corruption charges.

The petitioner requested the apex court in his plea that earliest date be fixed for hearing.

He sought February 7 as the date for hearing of the case. He said the case needs attention on emergency basis.

A similar application was rejected by the Islamabad High Court on Jan 21 that challenged Shehbaz’s appointment as the Public Accounts Committee chairman.

Shehbaz Sharif is presently in jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme scam. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him on October 05 last year.

Whereas, former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique along with his brother Salman Rafique is in NAB custody in connection with a probe into the Paragon Housing Society case.

The Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was elected Chairman of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a meeting of the committee at Parliament House in Islamabad in December as per tradition of the parliament.

The government after a deadlock with the opposition reached an agreement over the election of the opposition leader as chairman of the PAC.

Comments

comments