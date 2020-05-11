NA Speaker says he is recovering from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Monday that he and his family members were feeling better and gradually recovering from coronavirus, ARY News reported.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, while talking to ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, confirmed that the infection has ended and he was feeling better after facing no difficulty in breathing.

He said that the Parliament should play its role amid the current situation. The speaker added the government constituted a parliamentary committee that is playing its role to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

On April 30, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for coronavirus.

