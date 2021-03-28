NA speaker Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ star

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met with Burak Özçivit, the lead actor from popular TV series “Kurulus: Osman” in Turkey.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of himself posing beside the Turkish actor.

“It was a pleasure to met with @burakozcivit from #KurulusOsman,” the speaker wrote on his official Twitter handle. “I throughly enjoy watching period pieces in the little time I get. Hoping Kurulus: Osman to be another memorable watch.”

It was a pleasure to met with @burakozcivit from #KurulusOsman. I throughly enjoy watching period pieces in the little time I get. Hoping Kurulus: Osman to be another memorable watch. pic.twitter.com/eYBIRhvHHM — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 27, 2021

Burak Özçivit is essaying the role of Osman Bey in “Kurulus: Osman”, which is a sequel to “Dirilis:Ertugrul”.

Qaiser visited Turkey to attend the 4th Conference of Speakers of Parliaments on “Countering Terrorism & Strengthening Regional Connectivity” in Antalya. Earlier, he met Isparta Governor Vahdettin Ozkan.

Pleasure to be at 4th Conference of Speakers of Parliaments. Great efforts by Turkey to maintain regional peace & stability. Connectivity is pivotal for regional integration & prosperity. Joint strategy is needed to tackle Islamophobia & #HumanRightsViolations in #IIOJK. pic.twitter.com/Fx0cdQkzWT — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 25, 2021

Comments

comments