NA speaker takes notice of unpleasant incident occurred outside Parliament

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has taken notice of the unpleasant incident that took place on Saturday with the parliamentarians outside the parliament lodges, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Asad Qaiser regretted the unpleasant incident and vowed to hold an inquiry into the incident. He emphasized the need for promoting the culture of patience and tolerance in politics.

The NA speaker urged the political leadership to play its role to stop such incidents. The members of the Parliament are elected representatives and everybody must respect them, he added.

Earlier on March 6, the situation outside the Parliament House had remained tensed as political workers of rival parties came face-to-face after a scuffle between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists during a press conference.

The PTI workers had surrounded the PML-N central leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadik Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and others when they were addressing a press conference outside the Parliament.

The PTI workers holding placards to support Prime Minister Imran Khan and slogans to condemn the corrupt practices of the past rulers had been seen standing behind the PML-N workers during the media conference.

