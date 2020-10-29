Naanbais continue strike in Balochistan

QUETTA: Naanbais continued their strike on Thursday in Balochistan’s capital of Quetta demanding an increase in the price of Naan due to hiked flour prices.

The majority of tandoor shops in the city are closed on consecutive eight-day.

The Naan makers demanded that the district and federal government take note of the increased prices and allow them to raise the prices accordingly.

Due to the strike of the Naanbais in the province, the residents are facing problems in getting the Roti and the Naan.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated work to decide about the new rates of the naan and roti. “Will fix the prices of naan and roti after review”, the DC Quetta said.

Read more: ECC approves import of 180,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia

Earlier this week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had turned down the proposed minimum support price of wheat by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research at Rs1,745 per 40kg and approved it at Rs1600 per 40 kg for wheat crop 2020-21.

