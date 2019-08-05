Naanbais give govt until Aug 29 to push up roti prices

LAHORE: The Muttahida Naan Bai Association on Monday set a deadline for the government to push up roti prices.

Speaking at a press conference, the association’s president Aftab Gul said they have given the government the August 29 deadline to increase prices of roti.

He said naanbais are made to sell a roti for Rs6 but they suffer losses even if they sell it for Rs8 owing to rising inflation.

“Tandoors which will be given subsidy by the government will sell a roti for Rs 6 but what will the rest do?,” he asked.

Aftab Gul further said though a notification issued by the deputy commissioner calls for pricing a naan at Rs12, they are being forced to sell it for Rs10.

He appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa to play their role in resolving their issues.

Earlier, on July 31, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had revised gas prices for tandoors.

The ECC, which met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, decided to provide relief to the masses by rolling back the gas prices for ‘roti tandoors’ to the position of June 30, 2019.

