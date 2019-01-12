NAB should apologize to PM Khan: information minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should apologize to Prime Minister Imran Khan, over registering a reference against him, ARY News reported on Saturday.

These views he expressed while talking in ARY News program Aitraaz Hai.

Terming the reference registered against the PM, ‘hilarious’, the information minister said NAB should take back the helicopter reference of 2.7 mn rupees.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Imran Khan used the helicopter for inauguration of various schemes in KP during last tenure of the government in the province,” the minister said.

Responding to a query, Fawad said consultation was underway with the opposition parties on the reforms in the NAB law by Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem.

“A draft is under consideration in this regard,” he maintained.

The minister said the only issue between the government and the opposition parties is, they [opposition] are demanding relief for co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader, which is not possible for us.

“Giving relief to the corrupt people will be betrayal with the voters, who voted for PTI in the general elections of 2018,” he continued.

The minister reiterated his government’s resolve for across the board accountability.

Commenting on the issue of an expected National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Fawad Chaudhry such type of agreements do not happen abruptly.

He said sister of the prime minister, Aleema Khan and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, had already declared their properties.

