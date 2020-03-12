NAB apprehends Geo News owner Mir Shakilur Rahman

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday apprehended the editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News Mir Shakilur Rahman in a case pertaining to a land scam, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Mir Shakilur Rahman appeared before the NAB’s investigation team in Lahore but failed to give satisfactory answers to the questions.

The anti-graft watchdog arrested Mir Shakilur Rahman after he failed to furnish the supportive evidence in connection with the land which he had acquired during the tenure of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Read: Mir Shakil’s property given to court custody

It was the second time when NAB summoned Mir Shakilur Rahman in the land scam. Earlier on March 5, the anti-graft watchdog had interrogated Mir Shakil for two hours in the case.

Mir Shakilur Rahman will be produced before an accountability court by NAB on Friday (tomorrow) to seek his physical remand.

