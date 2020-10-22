NAB approves another graft reference against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved another graft reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The NAB executive board meeting chaired by its chairman Jurtice (retd) Javed Iqbal, passed an accountability reference against Nawaz Sharif for illegal use of bullet-proof vehicles, a statement of the accountability bureau said.

Former director general Aftab Sultan, former ambassador Aitzaz Chaudhry and Fawad Hassan Fawad have also been named in the reference.

The NAB session also approved an accountability reference against former federal secretary of interior Shahid Khan.

Moreover, the executive board approved a corruption reference against former chairman NPF Mohammad Rafique Hassan and other accused.

The NAB meeting approved another reference against the officials of the Punjab Sports Board, former D.G. Sports Usman Anwar, Wilayat Ali Shah and others.

NAB executive board approved an accountability reference against former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal and others. The accused were allegedly involved in misuse of authority, the bureau said in its statement.

