NAB approves inquiries against Hina Rabbani, Shujaat, Elahi, others

LAHORE: A meeting of the executive board of National Accountability Board (NAB), chaired by its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, approved 13 inquiries against prominent politicians and bureaucrats, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NAB session approved inquiries against former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former chairman Auqaf Siddiqul Farooq etc.

The NAB board also approved inquiry against former secretary communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar and other prominent persons.

While the board decided to file corruption references against former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Kamran Lashari, former director Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu and others over corrupt practices.

Earlier, NAB chairman said taking mega corruption cases to its logical end is the foremost priority of the bureau.

Speaking at the executive board meeting of NAB, Justice Iqbal said the bureau strictly following the principle of “accountability for all”.

He said, ” we believe to meet all legal requirements for arrest of the corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders who plundered the national wealth.

The chief of accountability watchdog said, ” We in bureau believe to complete the case according to substantial evidence and the law”.

Chairman NAB said corruption is the root cause of all evils and it is key responsibility to get rid of it.

Justice Iqbal said the accountability bureau following the strategy of zero-tolerance for corruption to eliminate the menace.

