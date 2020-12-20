NAB approves Thari Mirwah Town Committee reference

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved Thari Mirwah Town Committee corruption reference, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Thari Mirwah is a Taluka in Khairpur district of Sindh. Four officers along with 26 people including twenty contractors of the committee have been named in the reference for causing a loss of Rs64 million to the provincial kitty.

The employees and contractors are accused of embezzling the development funds through fake bills, said sources.

Earlier this month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur handed over a cheque of around Rs103mn recovered through plea-bargains from the corrupt elements to the Sindh government.

According to a statement released by the anti-graft buster body, the cheque for the recovered amount was handed over to the Sindh government by the Director NAB Sukkur.

The amount of around Rs103mn was recovered from the corrupt elements through plea bargains after their arrests.

Comments

comments