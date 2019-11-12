Alleged land grabber who ‘duped public at large’ held

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged land grabber involved in cheating public at large by defrauding around 1100 allottees, reported ARY News.

As was his modus operandi, according to the bureau’s press release, suspect Haji Adam Jokhio launched fake projects, illegally allotting state land by carving out plots.

He allegedly allotted 70 acres of state land over a period of 27 years.

The value of the land was estimated to be around Rs3.5 billion.

Earlier on Oct 29, NAB had summoned Asif Ali Zardari’s brother-in-law, Fazlullah Pechuho in an illegal land allotment case.

The anti-graft watchdog called Pechuho for questioning in connection with its probe into illegal allotment of land in Kashmore.

He had allotted 12,000-square-feet land adjacent to Taluka hospital Kashmore to a local, Abdul Rehman Dashti in his capacity as finance secretary and member of the provincial allotment committee.

