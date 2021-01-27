NAB arrests former excise inspector’s son in Rs330 mln recovery case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested the son of a former excise inspector in a case related to the recovery of Rs330 million cash, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption watchdog made progress in an ongoing investigation into Rs330 million cash recovery from a former excise officer Muhammad Ramzan as his son, Muhammad Faizan, was also arrested by a NAB Lahore team yesterday.

Sources said that Muhammad Faizan is a benamidar [ostensible owner] of his father’s assets and belongings worth millions had been transferred to him.

The arrest warrants of Muhammad Faizan had been issued by NAB Lahore’s director-general on January 26. It emerged that the ownership of seven luxury apartments had been transferred to the accused, whereas, the investigators traced several properties and a massive sums of money in his bank accounts, sources added.

The former excise inspector was kept under the custody of NAB for 58 days, sources said. During the interrogation, Ramzan revealed the names of ostensible owners of his assets and properties.

It may be noted here that NAB had arrested the former excise inspector on September 15 last year.

