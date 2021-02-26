NAB arrests former secretary special education Sindh

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested former secretary special education Sindh, Noor Leghari and Dr Kishore Kumar outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday.

According to sources within the NAB, the arrests were made after the interim bails of the accused were rejected by the Sindh High Court.

Noor Leghari and Dr Kishore Kumar are accused of making money through illegal appointments in the department from 2012 to 2015. The alleged illegal appointments of 294 in the Special Education department caused the national exchequer huge financial loss.

The corruption reference against Noor Leghari and other accused is currently under trial.

Read more: NAB launches probe into illegal appointments in Sindh education dept

Last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation into illegal appointments in the provincial education department after the orders of the Sindh High Court.

The NAB had sought a record of appointments in the education department since 1989. Credentials of the teachers and technicians along with the National Computerized Identity Numbers (CNICs), home addresses have been sought by the NAB.

Comments

comments