LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday (today).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was taken into custody as he appeared before the accountability court for hearing of two cases pertaining to offshore companies and disproportionate assets than income against him.

As per details, the answers of the senior minister failed to satisfy the NAB officials during the inquiry of cases, subsequently leading to his arrest.

Following his arrest, Khan tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab’s senior minister wherein he was supervising nearly five ministries of the province.

Khan has been facing investigation by the NAB for owning an offshore company, and has further allegations of land-grabbing and owning assets beyond known means.

It is worth mentioning that few days earlier, Khan castigated the bureau for dragging cases against him that the accountability watchdog must complete inquiry of cases within stipulated time.

Speaking to media, he said the NAB should tell him if was guilty in a case. “My case has been under trial in the NAB for four years and no decision has been taken on it yet.”

He regretted that inquiry in the case against him could not be completed from 2015 till 2019. “Tell us if we are guilty, we will leave the politics, and if not, then all cases must be closed,” he insisted.

