NAB arrests two officers of local bodies in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested two officers of the local bodies ministry in Sindh over alleged charges of corruption, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the NAB team raided in Karachi’s area of Clifton, late-night and arrested two officers of the Sindh local bodies ministry named Rahmatullah Shaikh and Manzoor Abbasi.

According to NAB, both are accused of forging millions of rupees by paying to ghost companies through fake bills.

Sources said that Rahmatullah Shaikh remained the focal person of Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah and was removed from his post by CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in recent past.

Meanwhile, it was learned that another officer Manzoor Abbasi made a plea bargain in a corruption case and already facing an inquiry into his assets.

