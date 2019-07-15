NAB asked to probe fraud involving Mureed Abbas murder suspect

KARACHI: A police team investigating the murders of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat has approached the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to look into an over Rs1 billion fraud involving the prime suspect, Atif Zaman, reported ARY News.

Sources relayed the probe team wrote a letter to the corruption watchdog to investigate the fraud that has come to light in the wake of the double murders.

It stated in the letter that the fraud, involving more than Rs1 billion, is the reason behind the murders.

The probe team asked the bureau to summon and investigate all the suspects named in the murder case.

A large number of the people who invested in the prime suspect’s business belonged to the media industry, it said, adding it was facing a lot of pressure for recovery of the amount in question.

On July 9, Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton and is now said to be recuperating from his bullet injuries.

