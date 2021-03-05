NAB unearths assets worth Rs3bn of two Sindh police officers: sources

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against two Sindh police officers over assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Well-informed sources said that the NAB has unearthed assets worth Rs3 billion held by two former station head officers (SHOs) brothers Ismail Lashari and Ishaq Lashari. Both excused from appearing before the NAB to record their statements despite summons.

Both Lashari brothers remained posted at Anti-Car Lifting Cell apart from holding various PS of Karachi as SHOs.

It is to be noted that Sindh’s former police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali and other senior cops are already facing corruption charges.

Jamali, and other senior police officers had been named in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2018 for allegedly causing a loss of millions to the national exchequer by misusing their authority.

