Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


NAB unearths assets worth Rs3bn of two Sindh police officers: sources

NAB Sindh Police Officer

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against two Sindh police officers over assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reported, citing sources. 

Well-informed sources said that the NAB has unearthed assets worth Rs3 billion held by two former station head officers (SHOs) brothers Ismail Lashari and Ishaq Lashari. Both excused from appearing before the NAB to record their statements despite summons.

Both Lashari brothers remained posted at Anti-Car Lifting Cell apart from holding various PS of Karachi as SHOs.

It is to be noted that Sindh’s former police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali and other senior cops are already facing corruption charges.

Jamali, and other senior police officers had been named in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2018 for allegedly causing a loss of millions to the national exchequer by misusing their authority.

Read more: Ex-Sindh police chief, others indictment deferred in NAB case

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PTI workers to exhibit support to PM Imran Khan at D-Chowk tomorrow

Pakistan

Differences between PTI, GDA over Pir Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi’s defeat

Pakistan

Daniel Pearl case: SC fixes hearing of appeals challenging acquittal of murder…

Pakistan

Senate elections: ECP responds to PM, ministers’ statement


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close