NAB is an autonomous body, says Naeemul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Aide for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq has said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a sovereign body and not answerable to the government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“The government will consider proposals for the amendment in the NAB law,” Haq said in his statement issued here from Islamabad today.

Commenting on the opposition alliance, he said “Those who looted the country’s resources have become united under an umbrella”.

Haq said the looters will be held accountable and added the federal government is taking practical steps to create ease for the general public.

Highlighting the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in war against terror, Haq said Pakistan Army has played a pivotal role in enduring peace and stability in the country and the region.

Economic situation will improve in next coming months, he maintained.

Earlier in the day, former president Asif Ali Zardari had confirmed that opposition parties had formed an alliance together and would adopt a joint strategy on various political issues to give a tough time to the federal government.

This he confirmed after meeting with Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in his chambers along with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Asadur Rehman, Awami National Party’s Amir Haider Khan Hoti and other leaders.

Comments

comments