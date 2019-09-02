NAB to avoid income and sales tax cases against businessmen

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced to not pursue income and sales tax related cases against businessmen.

In a press release posted on its website, the anti-graft body states that the business community and the bureaucracy have shown their complete faith in the bureau. “As NAB is a business-friendly department and considers that business community the backbone of the development of Pakistan, that is why the chairman NAB has decided that in future, the organisation will not initiate cases related to sales tax and income tax,” the statement read.

The NAB chairman has assured the business community that the self-respect of every person will be ensured and ample opportunity will be provided to the bureaucracy and other people to prove their innocence, the press release added.

It further revealed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between Pakistan and China to ensure transparency in the projects falling under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The bureau also lauded its own performance and said: “Today, more than 1,210 corruption references of NAB are under trial in accountability courts of the country. Chairman NAB has ordered the filing of early hearing pleas in various accountability courts so that Rs900 billion could be recovered from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.”

