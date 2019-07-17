NAB board approves inquiries against Manzoor Qadir, former I.G. Jamali, others

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the executive board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved more inquiries against Manzoor Qadir Kaka former I.G. Sindh Jamali and others, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NAB board meeting chaired by its Chairman Javed Iqbal approved eight inquiries including investigation against ex-director general Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others.

NAB had earlier announced to file a reference against Manzoor Qadir. A spokesman for the anti-graft watchdog told that Qadir along with 15 others has been named in the corruption reference.

Qadir is considered a close aide and personal friend of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The NAB meeting today also approved inquiries against former I.G. Police Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali, PICIC Karachi officials and Jamshoro Town Nazim.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal addressing the meeting said that the mega corruption cases will be led to their logical end.

He said corruption is a cancer and biggest obstacle in development of the country.

He also said that the NAB has so far recovered 306 billion rupees and deposited in the national exchequer.

