ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will approach an accountability court to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in a reference accusing him of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will file an appeal in accountability court to declare Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender in Toshakhana case.

The anti-graft body has also decided to inform the IHC that PML-N supremo is absconding. The bureau will file an appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for implementation on Nawaz’s sentence in Al Azizia reference, said NAB sources.

The NAB said that the bail granted to the former premier has become ineffective, and he was apparently an absconder now.

Sources further said that the anti-corruption watchdog will approach the British government through Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), for the deportation of former prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif is currently in London for treatment after having been granted bail on medical grounds.

The accountability court of Islamabad had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif over his failure to attend the trial proceeding in Toshakhana case and had also initiated the process to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz yesterday said that government will bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that Nawaz Sharif had departed to London for six months by presenting an excuse for his precarious health conditions, however, he neither undergoes any medical test nor sends his health reports sought by the Punjab government.

