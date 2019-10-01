NAB chairman approves four inquiries against various individuals, entities

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved four corruption inquiries against various individuals and entities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in the Executive Board meeting of the anti-corruption watchdog chaired by Chairman Javed Iqbal.

Those who will be inquired include owners of Exide Batteries, officials of WAPDA Water Wing and Irrigation Department Rajanpur among others.

The meeting disposed of cases against Sultan Ali Lakhani, Messrs. Shan Group and others after the settlement of their issues with the banks.

The apex board of the anti-graft body also approved various investigations for further legal action.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Javed Iqbal said NAB is committed to the policy of Accountability for All, adding that taking the cases of mega corruption to their logical conclusion was the main priority of the anti-corruption body.

Javed Iqbal said that NAB has retrieved 71 billion rupees in the last 22 months and submitted in the national exchequer, which is a record achievement.

Earlier on September 25, he said the bureau had been striving to recover ill-gotten money from corrupt elements, adding it has been implementing the “accountability for all” policy.

The chairman said corruption complaints, inquiries and investigations will be taken to their logical conclusion.

