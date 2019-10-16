NAB chairman directs to complete ongoing investigations, inquires within time

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said the bureau is committed to bring back looted money from corrupt people, ARY News reported.

“Corruption is biggest hurdle in country’s prosperity and development”, he said while addressing the meeting of NAB’s Executive Board, here in the federal capital, today.

The chief of country’s top graft-buster said, the NAB has recovered Rs.71billion from the corrupt elements, in last 22 months and deposited into the national kitty.

He said corruption is root cause of problems in the country. “We are committee to thwart this menace from Pakistan.”

Javed Iqbal said the accountability bureau is working on strict policies to eliminate corruption and also directed the officials concerned to complete ongoing investigations and inquiries within the given time period.

Earlier, the chairman NAB had said that the anti-graft watchdog is strictly following standards of meritocracy and transparency.

In his statement, Mr. Iqbal had said that Pakistan’s ranking on the global corruption index has seen improvement, taking it from 175 to the current 116th position.

The chairman had also told that contact and awareness campaigns against corruption were being run and facilitate by NAB along with formation of behavioral committees to inform employees about the hazards of corruption.

