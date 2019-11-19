NAB to address complaint over one-sided accountability: Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said on Tuesday that the anti-corruption watchdog will address the complaint about one-sided accountability process, ARY News reported.

Javed Iqbal, while addressing an event in Islamabad here today, hinted for a wind of change to end the perception of running one-sided accountability process by NAB.

“I categorically reject that NAB is siding someone, however, the country will see a wind of change as the institution [NAB] had previously focused only on [corruption] cases filed in past. We are moving to a new ground now and the complaint against the accountability process which seemed one-sided will be addressed.

“NAB has no connection with any political party, group or gang as it is only connected with Pakistan and its nationals. It is impossible that NAB will keep the eye closed against the people who are ruling the country.

“Anyone belonging to the ruling political party should not think about being exempted from the accountability process in the country. The institution has witnessed corruption made in the last 30 to 35 years and it will scrutinise those gained power since last few months.”

Read: NAB officers have no political affiliations: Javed Iqbal

The NAB chairman said that the case related to Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project stayed by the Supreme Court (SC) and the institution seeking the removal of the stay order by the top court. He added that no major corruption case was reported after 2017.

Iqbal urged for constructive criticism instead of levelling baseless allegations, character assassination and threats to him. He ruled out possibilities to surrender or compromise from the anti-corruption watchdog. He clarified that NAB will not give relaxation nor NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] to those involved in corrupt practices. The institution has no personal enmity nor friendship with anyone and it is strictly following its regulations, he added.

The NAB chairman complained for the time period given for the completion of the investigation into mega corruption cases and shortage of resources and judges. He said, “Probe into mega corruption cases cannot be completed with 90 days.

“Law restricted NAB to give conclude cases within 30 days and 1270 references of Rs940 billion are under investigation by the institution. NAB courts need an increase in the number of judges, which stood at 25 right now, to take corruption cases to a conclusive end at a fast pace.”

Read: NAB not to summon any trader to its office now, says Javed Iqbal

Pointing towards Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London without naming him, Javed Iqbal said that other people are human beings as well if one will be allowed to get medical treatment in London and United States (US).

Iqbal announced that NAB authorities will not summon women to its offices and a female official will take the questionnaires to them. He rejected that the institution had not summoned the mother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akram Durrani to NAB office.

He said that the anti-corruption watchdog has set its targets to make Pakistan a corruption-free state. Iqbal elaborated that NAB Rawalpindi chapter has made a historical recovery of Rs2.25 billion through plea bargain. He added that the institution is working towards improving its performance and no tolerance is being shown for delay in corruption cases.

“NAB will eliminate corruption from the country regardless of its consequences. Every power ends outside the office of NAB and if arresting a criminal is a crime than this will be continued.”

