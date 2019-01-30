NAB chairman terms bureaucracy backbone of country

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday declared bureaucracy backbone of the country.

Addressing federal secretaries in Islamabad, Javed Iqbal said that bureaucracy was playing an active and significant role in the progress and development of the country.

He said that eradication of corruption was a collective social responsibility and added that everyone should play its role to rid the country of corruption.

Javed Iqbal said, “NAB and bureaucracy are not affiliated with any group, party or government but with Pakistan and its people.” He said NAB was trying to ease the work of bureaucracy and turned down the propaganda that bureaucracy had stopped work due to fear and insecurity.

The chairman said that he was trying to make NAB an independent organization. He said currently there was supremacy of law and constitution in the country and bureaucracy should not accept any influence or pressure.

Javed Iqbal said that NAB was working on the policy of ‘accountability for all’ without any discrimination and added that no injustice will be done with anyone in the country.

Read More:NAB Chairman vows to root out corruption for country’s uplift

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on January 28, had stressed need for rooting out the menace of corruption for the uplift of the country.

“The bureau is focusing to take mega white-collar corruption scandals to their logical end,” he had said while addressing an important meeting of the accountability watchdog in the federal capital today.

Comments

comments