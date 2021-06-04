NAB chairman urges world to halt illegal money transfers

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday said corruption breeds injustice, poverty and affects the countries around the world, ARY News reported.

Virtually addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session regarding corruption, Javed Iqbal said NAB being the focal agency of Pakistan under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) is determined to weed out this scourge of corruption and to make Pakistan corruption-free by adopting “accountability for all policy.”

He said the NAB being the apex anti-corruption agency and mandated to eliminate corruption, corrupt practices, is operating through a three-pronged strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement.

In addition, he said the NAB has played the role of torch-bearer for other anti-corruption organisations by putting a maximum limit of 10 months for expeditious disposal of – white-collar mega corruption cases.

The chairman NAB urged the international community to take stern steps to halt money transfers from the poor country and added that the corruption is causing a yearly loss of $2.6trillion across the world.

Corruption deprives people of their basic rights and pushing them into poverty, he added.

