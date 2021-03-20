NAB challenges Jan Mohammad Jamali’s bail in SC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged the high court’s verdict in the Supreme Court (SC) which granted bail to former Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anti-corruption watchdog filed a petition in the top court, challenging the bail granted to ex-Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali in a case related to misuse of power and illegal appointments.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) had granted bail to Jamali on November 27, 2020.

It sought the cancellation of Jamali’s bail by declaring the BHC’s decision annulled by the SC.

The NAB stated in its petition that Jamali was involved in the misuse of power as Speaker PA for illegal appointments of Grade 16 and above officers in the Balochistan Assembly. The appointments had been made by a coordination officer, it added.

