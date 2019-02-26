NAB chief vows to take mega corruption cases to logical end

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said it is the accountability watchdog’s top priority to take mega corruption cases to their logical end, ARY News reported.

Chairing an important meeting, retired justice Iqbal reviewed performance of the prosecution and other relevant departments. He said corruption elements, who had fled abroad, will be brought back to the country.

The NAB chief called upon officers of his organization to perform their duties with honesty and as per law.

He informed that 54,344 complaints were received to NAB in the past 13 months. “All the complaints were thoroughly reviewed and 2125 complaints were approved for probe after scrutiny,” he added.

Similarly, 1059 inquiries and 302 investigations were also approved, he told the meeting.

He was of the view that conviction rate in NAB cases in 2018 stood at 70 percent.

Justice (retd) Iqbal said 590 corruption references were currently underway in accountability courts, while 569 persons had been arrested in last 13 months.

He told that Rs 3.9 billion were recovered in corruption probes and deposited to the national kitty.

The NAB chairman said 1219 references involving Rs 895 billion were sub-judice. Javed Iqbal said NAB was trying to retrieve money paid by people for private housing societies.

