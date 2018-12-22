NAB issues clarification on death of Sargodha University professor

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday clarified that University of Sargodha Professor Mian Javed Ahmed didn’t die in its custody but in judicial custody in the Lahore District Jail.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said the deceased was neither professor nor doctor but was the owner of the university’s Lahore campus.

He died in the custody of jail authorities, the Bureau explained and added it is the jail administration’s responsibility to look after issues concerning inmates incarcerated in prison and that the NAB has nothing to do with it.

As per jail manual, a NAB officer’s interference or permission thereof can’t even be imagined, it asserted and added an accountability court had sent the deceased to prison on judicial remand in Oct.

Mian Javed, who died a day earlier from cardiac arrest, was being investigated for allegedly opening illegal campuses and minting million of rupees from students.

The Lahore District Jail authorities said the incarcerated professor suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Services Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

