NAB clears Bilawal in Park Lane reference: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not nominated Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the Park Lane reference, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed the PPP leader is not among the accused named in the reference which the corruption watchdog’s executive board approved today.

The NAB executive board with its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal accorded approval for filing a reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others in the Park Lane Properties case.

Zardari was accused of purchasing 2,460 kanal land in Islamabad near Sangjani at the throwaway price. The property, which was purchased in Rs620 million, was priced at Rs 2 billion as per market value.

The land was purchased through the Park Lane Company in which Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

Earlier, on Monday, the former president, who is already in NAB custody in fake accounts case, was also arrested in the Park Lane property case.

