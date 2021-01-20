NAB closes inquiry against Chaudhry brothers, LHC informed

LAHORE: The Lahore Hich Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after the NAB closed an inquiry against them, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry brothers had challenged the powers of the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in their petition.

The NAB prosecutor informed the high court division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan that the bureau has closed a graft inquiry against Chaudhry brothers.

The bench dismissed the petition after the NAB statement in the court.

Director General NAB Lahore bureau submitted a report to the effect in the court.

PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had challenged the assets inquiry initiated by the National Accountability Bureau against them in the high court.

“The chairman NAB was not authorized to reopen an inquiry, which was closed 20 years ago,” Chaudhry brothers contended in their petition.

Earlier, Chaudhry brothers had moved the petitions questioning National Accountability Bureau inquiries into charges of misuse of powers, willful default, and asset beyond means against them. They stated that the bureau had initiated investigations against them on these charges back in 2000 but failed to find any iota of evidence against them.

Chaudhry brothers contended that the National Accountability Bureau chairman had in February 2020 ordered a fresh investigation into the matter, arguing that the investigations are illegal and unlawful.

