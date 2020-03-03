NAB closes plots allotment inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to close its inquiry regarding allotment of 12 plots against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NAB board in its meeting decided to wind up the probe after finding no evidence of involvement against Shehbaz Sharif, NAB sources said.

The Chairman NAB has been sent a recommendation for closing the inquiry, according to sources.

According to NAB combined investigation team, several people nominated in the inquiry have been died such as Mian Ataullah and Mian Raza Ataullah.

The inquiry about allotment of 12 plots against Shehbaz Sharif was in pending for last 20 years.

The Lahore bureau of the accountability watchdog had launched an inquiry against the former chief minister of Punjab in June 2000.

Moreover, the National Accountability Bureau has challenged an accountability court’s decision about Shehbaz Sharif’s permanent exemption from court hearings in cases against him at the Lahore High Court.

The NAB prosecutor in his arguments said that the two cases Aashiana and Ramzan Sugar Mills are being heard by courts against Shehbaz. “An exemption could only be granted over inevitable reasons,” the counsel argued.

The court sought reply from Shehbaz on the matter on March 24.

Comments

comments