NAB converts inquiry into investigation against Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has converted inquiry into the investigation against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Engineer Ameer Muqam, in charges of possessing assets beyond known means of income.

The NAB KP had started the inquiry against Ameer Muqam in July 2019, after orders of the NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The inquiry has been transformed into an investigation after the approval of chairman NAB.

The NAB has accused Muqam of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. He is also accused of purchasing precious agricultural land in Swat, Shangla and Peshawar, besides having several bank accounts.

Muqam’s wealth and luxurious lifestyle do not match his known income and that is why investigation against him was initiated, said officials privy to the matter.

Engineer Ameer Muqam is the President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has previously served as adviser to the prime minister. He had contested the July 25 election from two National Assembly and two provincial assembly seats on the PML-N ticket but lost all four.

