KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made important progress in an ongoing inquiry over alleged corruption in funds of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-corruption watchdog issued call-up notices to five NICVD officers besides seeking records of 26 others officers including the head of human resources department and chief operating officer (COO).

According to the NAB, academic records and professional experience details have been sought from the hospital’s chief operating officer (COO), whereas, a set of ‘eight questions’ was handed over the accused persons regarding their salaries and recruitment details.

The investigators will proceed its probe into alleged embezzlement of funds in light of the ‘eight questions’ which aims to get details of academic and professional certificates, as well as salaries. Senior officers of the institute including Haider Awan and Dawar Hussain were also asked to submit its response.

Read: NAB rebuts news regarding raid at NICVD

The anti-graft watchdog officials added that the officers have been directed to submit the records to a combined investigation team of NAB Karachi till November 16.

Sources told ARY News that blue-eyed officers were being given huge salaries up to Rs2 million each in the funded hospital. It emerged that Haider Awan is drawing Rs1.8 million salary from the government-run hospital through pay-order.

Haider Awan is also facing charges of being a ghost employee and working as the frontman of an influential personality, sources added.

