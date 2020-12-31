NAB files corruption reference against Punjab Minister Sibtain Khan

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a corruption reference against Punjab Minister for Forests, Sibtain Khan in a case related to financial irregularities in Chiniot mining contract, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sibtain Khan along with seven others namely, Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian, Imtiaz Ahmed Cheema have been named in the reference by the NAB.

The reference is comprised of 500 pages and two folders.

The PTI leader is allegedly involved in handing out illegal tenders on favouritism while being minister for Mines and Minerals. He was previously a member of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) before joining PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sibtain Khan had been released after furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs5 million with two sureties over the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on September 28.

Read more: Sibtain Khan seeks exemption from appearance in Chiniot mining contract case

Sibtain Khan was released after the issuance of ‘robkar [mandamus]’ by an accountability court in Lahore following the acceptance of his post-arrest bail plea in LHC under Article 199.

Comments

comments