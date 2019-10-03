NAB decides to summon CM Sindh again: sources

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to summon Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah again for an investigation in a case pertaining to offering subsidies to Thatta and Dadu sugar mills through improper channels, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said Shah will be asked to appear before the accountability watchdog in the next few days.

It may be noted that the CM Sindh had skipped two summons of the NAB on September 24 and 17, owing to his prior engagements.

Due to continuous non-appearance and no reply to a questionnaire of the NAB, chances of his arrest are there, claimed the sources.

Shah wrote a letter to the anti-graft watchdog, requesting it to grant him more time as he received its subpoena lately to appear on September 24. He had assured that he would appear before it on any given date.

Earlier, on Sept 17, the Sindh CM had also failed to appear before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The chief minister’s principal secretary had appeared before the bureau instead, according to sources.

He was given a questionnaire, comprising eight questions, to hand it over to the CM to file his reply within seven days.

Shah, in his capacity as Sindh finance minister, had allegedly given subsidies to certain sugar mills including “closed” Thatta Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills.

