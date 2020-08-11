NAB deplores PML-N workers’ ‘organised hooliganism’ outside office

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has deplored PML-N workers’ “organised hooliganism” outside its Lahore office and decided to get an FIR registered against them as well as party leaders.

In a statement, the bureau said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was called to record her statement in a property case. But, it added, PML-N activists indulged in hooliganism and resorted to stone-pelting outside its office and obstructed legal process, due to which her hearing had to be cancelled.

Read More: NAB to get FIR registered against Maryam, others over clash

For the first time in its 20-year-long existence, the graft buster, a national and constitutional institution, was meted out such treatment, the statement said, adding NAB officials got injured while windowpanes of its building were broken as a result of stone-pelting by the PML-N workers.

The statement said the bureau has decided to approach relevant police station to register an FIR against PML-N leaders as well as workers for obstructing government officials from performing their duty and causing damage to public property.

Read More: PML-N workers clash with police outside NAB office

The police personnel deployed outside NAB office fired teargas shells to disperse the party workers and activists when they tried to force their way through the barricades placed there for security purposes.

They pelted the policemen and the office with stones turning the area into a virtual battlefield. More than 15 policemen and NAB officials sustained injuries as a result of stone-pelting.

Comments

comments