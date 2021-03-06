NAB seeks details of bank accounts of Sindh Police officers

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought the details of Sindh police officers’ bank accounts from the State Bank of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

NAB Karachi has asked the central bank to provide details of the bank accounts of 150 SHOs and other Sindh police officers, sources said.

According to NAB sources, the accountability bureau has asked the SBP to send the national identity card numbers of the officers to all banks to get their data.

The accountability watchdog has also sought the date of opening accounts and details of lockers and deposits.

The NAB has demanded the bank record of the officers from year 1985 till now.

The bureau has also demanded details of the foreign currency remittances from the exchange companies via the banks.

The details should also be given if accounts were opened through a third person, the accountability bureau asked.

The list of the officers sent to the central bank included names of Dhani Bux Marri, Rao Zakir, Wilayat Shah, Rana Latif, Arshad Laghari, Sajjad Haider, Javed Sikandar, Jaffar Baloch, Mithal Shar, Pir Nasir, Fateh Mohammad Shaikh, Farooque Satti, Amjad Kiani, Faisal Khan, Mir Muhammad Lashari, Nawaz Gondal, Iqbal Tunio, Mairaj Anwar, Khalid Mehmood, Saima Saeed, Gulzar Tunio, Ahsanullah Marwat, Rao Dilshad, Farasat Shah, A. D. Chaudhry and Malik Faisal Latif, NAB sources said.

