KARACHI: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team unlocked the second locker after seven hours of effort only to find out that the locker was empty, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier the NAB team had returned from Qaimkhani’s place after a failed attempt to unlock the second safe. However, today it was finally broken by the anti-graft watchdog officials.

لیاقت قائم خانی کے گھرکا دوسرا لاکرخالی نکلا سابق ڈی جی پارکس لیاقت قائم خانی اور ان کےاہل خانہ تحقیقاتی اداروں کو چکما دینےکامیاب ، نیب کی ٹیم نے بڑی تگ و دو کے بعد دوسرا لاکر کھولا تو وہ خالی نکلا۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The bureau sources claim that the family of the former director-general parks and horticulture department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) may have tried to dodge the anti-corruption body by purportedly taking out all valuables from the coffer following the arrest of Qaimkhani.

The family transferred the contents of the lock to another location prior to NAB’s raid, souces privy to the matter added.

Sources said at least eight cutting discs of drill machine were broken while unlocking the remaining locker after the recovery of millions worth gold ornaments, documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks from the first locker in the previous raid.

The NAB team, comprising officials from Rawalpindi and Karachi chapters, carried out the second raid at his residence after Qaimkhani claimed to forget the password of his second locker and asked investigators to get the unlock key from his brother, who also expressed unawareness about it.

It may be noted here that the ex-DG Parks had been arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog in connection with the financial irregularities and fake bank accounts case.

